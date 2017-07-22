501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Northbound Golden Gate Bridge…

Northbound Golden Gate Bridge lanes to close during marathon

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 4:25 pm 07/22/2017 04:25pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time, northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge will be closed during the San Francisco Marathon because of terrorism concerns.

The Marin Independent Journal reports (http://bayareane.ws/2uM4NMo) bridge operators decided to keep motorists out of those lanes between 6 to 9 a.m. Sunday after several terrorist attacks elsewhere occurred where drivers intentionally plowed into pedestrians.

Southbound lanes will be kept open because runners are protected from southbound vehicles by a steel-and-concrete median barrier.

About 4,500 vehicles typically use the northbound lanes during those hours. Bridge operators say only Golden Gate Transit buses and emergency vehicles can go northbound, but other motorists will have to use alternate bridges to get to Marin and the North Coast.

Since the Sept. 11 attacks, more than $15 million has been spent to improve security on the bridge.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?