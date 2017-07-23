501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » North Carolina: Search on…

North Carolina: Search on for armed man in national forest

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 12:13 pm 07/23/2017 12:13pm
Share

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are telling visitors to stay away from a national forest in North Carolina while they search for an armed suspect, saying he escaped by stealing a mountain bike at gunpoint.

An area of the Pisgah National Forest extending between Asheville and the South Carolina border was closed Sunday while officers were seeking 38-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe II of Weaverville. The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Department says he’s a suspect in a break-in. Roads and trails south of the Blue Ridge Parkway and east of U.S. Highway 276 were closed to let investigators conduct their search.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were chasing Stroupe’s vehicle Saturday through an area popular with hikers and campers, adding he stole the mountain bike and later peddled into the woods.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?