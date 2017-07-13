501.5
North Carolina man killed after reclined falls off trailer

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after a recliner fell from the vehicle and onto a highway, sparking a multivehicle accident that killed one man and injured five.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the recliner fell off a trailer being pulled by a pickup near Lewisville on Wednesday. A separate truck stopped in the road and was rear-ended by a van.

The van skidded off the road and overturned. Its driver, 53-year-old Robert Long of Winston-Salem, was killed. Two people in the stopped truck were injured.

Three more people were hurt when a second vehicle hit the stopped truck.

The N.C. Highway Patrol says the driver who lost the recliner returned to pick it up, but saw the wreckage and fled and is being sought.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

