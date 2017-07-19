501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » North Carolina man indicted…

North Carolina man indicted in hammer attack on young son

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 5:56 pm 07/19/2017 05:56pm
Share

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a man after authorities say he hit his young son in the head several times with a hammer.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Ramel Shabal Daye is jailed under a $1 million bond for attempted first-degree murder. Online jail records don’t say if he has an attorney.

According to police, Tremel Daye was attacked in October 2016, when he was 9 years old. He was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for severe head wounds.

Court records show a Forsyth Superior Court judge has ordered that Daye to be taken to Central Regional Hospital in Butner, where doctors will determine if he has the mental capacity to stand trial. No trial date has been set.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?