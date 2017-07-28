North Carolina man fails to prove innocence in 1994 murder

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judicial panel says a man who has already spent 21 years of a life sentence behind bars has failed to prove his innocence in a murder case, which a unique innocence commission determined needed a fresh look.

A three-judge panel on Friday ruled unanimously against Robert Bragg, who has always insisted he never beat the elderly victim to death.

The judges heard evidence after Bragg’s case was reviewed by the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission, the state agency responsible for investigating and evaluating post-conviction claims of innocence. It’s the only agency of its kind in the country.

The 64-year-old Bragg has been serving life without parole for the fatal beating of a man in December 1994. Bragg had rejected a plea deal that carried a 15-year sentence.

