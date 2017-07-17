501.5
No Trump slump in tourism but there could be a Trump bump

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 10:19 am 07/17/2017 10:19am
NEW YORK (AP) — Last winter, the U.S. tourism industry fretted that Trump administration policies might lead to a “Trump slump” in travel.

But some now say those fears were premature. International arrivals and travel-related spending are up in 2017 compared with the same period in 2016.

There might even be a “Trump bump,” according to Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, a nonprofit representing the travel industry.

A few months ago, some warned that President Donald Trump’s travel ban and anti-immigrant rhetoric could hurt tourism. But latest numbers from the U.S. Travel Association showed a 4 percent growth in international travel to the U.S. in April and a 5 percent growth in May compared with the same months last year. Various individual sectors of the travel industry also report no declines so far.

