501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » No bull: Trooper answers…

No bull: Trooper answers bovine call but animal escapes

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 6:59 am 07/13/2017 06:59am
Share

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (AP) — A young bull remains on the loose despite a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper’s best efforts to corral him.

Media outlets report the trooper responded Tuesday to a call of the animal roaming through a neighborhood in Boiling Springs, just north of Spartanburg. Photographs show the trooper staring down the bull.

The bull ran into the yard of Cindi Knox and Phillip Ledesma. He tells WSPA most officers aren’t trained to be cowboys but that he gives the trooper credit for trying.

The trooper called for backup from other agencies, but the bull ran into the woods.

Highway Patrol spokesman Joe Hovis says loose animal calls aren’t uncommon, but that the trooper’s attempt to wrangle the bull was a step above an ordinary response.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Trending Now
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?