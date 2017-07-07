501.5
No bond for former Panamanian president fighting extradition

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 8:27 pm 07/07/2017 08:27pm
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli answers questions during an interview at a hotel in Guatemala City. A U.S. federal judge in Florida denied bond on Friday, July 7, 2017 for the former Panamanian president who is fighting efforts to send him back to his home country to face political espionage charges. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. federal judge in Florida has denied bond for a former Panamanian president who is fighting efforts to send him back to his home country to face political espionage charges.

U.S. Magistrate Edwin Torres made his ruling Friday. The order points out that Ricardo Martinelli’s significant wealth and foreign connections make him a serious flight risk.

Martinelli was arrested in Miami last month on an extradition warrant from Panama. A final extradition hearing is set for July 25.

The former president failed to show up at a December 2015 court hearing in Panama on charges that include illegally monitoring phone and other conversations of at least 150 people with an extensive surveillance system he created with public funds. He denies any wrongdoing and is seeking asylum.

