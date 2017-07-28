Newport Folk Festival kicks off 3 days of music

501.5
By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 12:39 am 07/28/2017 12:39am
FILE- In this July 27, 2013, file photo, people listen as the Avett Brothers perform at the 54th edition of the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, R.I. Thousands of music lovers are expected to descend on the city by the sea for this year’s festival at Fort Adams, which sold out before any acts were announced. Acts including Fleet Foxes and Regina Spektor are among the artists performing Friday, July 27, 2017. It is the 58th anniversary of the festival’s founding in 1959. (AP Photo/Joe Giblin, File)

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Newport Folk Festival is kicking off three days of music in Rhode Island.

Thousands of music lovers are expected to descend on the city by the sea for this year’s festival at Fort Adams, which sold out before any acts were announced. This is the 58th anniversary of the festival’s founding in 1959. It’s most famous for being the place where Bob Dylan “went electric” in 1965.

The festival is now run by a nonprofit foundation.

Acts including Fleet Foxes and Regina Spektor are among the artists performing Friday. Wilco and the Avett Brothers lead Saturday’s lineup. Sunday will include a tribute to Chuck Berry, as well as Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Prine and banjo player Rhiannon Giddens.

Giddens will also perform at next week’s jazz festival.

