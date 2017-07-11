501.5
New York-area airports hit by workers strike

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 11:20 pm 07/11/2017 11:20pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven hundred workers, including baggage handlers, cleaners and customer service agents at three New York-area airports are going on strike.

The airport workers at Newark Liberty International Airport walked off the job at 9 p.m. Tuesday in a labor dispute with their employer, PrimeFlight, a subcontractor for several airlines.

The workers are alleging unfair labor practices. They’re being represented by 32BJ Service Employees International Union.

A spokeswoman for the union says the workers plan to strike John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport Wednesday morning. Philadelphia International Airport also is targeted.

The job actions will continue over the next three days.

It wasn’t clear how the strike would affect air travel at the airports.

A telephone message left with PrimeFlight was not immediately returned.

