New tropical depression forms off the Florida coast

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 6:47 am 07/31/2017 06:47am
MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of west-central Florida and is expected to move inland across the peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression’s maximum sustained winds Monday morning are near 35 mph (56 kph) with little change in strength expected over the next two days.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for a section of the Florida coast from the Anclote River southward to Englewood.

The depression is centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Tampa and is moving east near 8 mph (13 kph). It’s expected to bring rain and wind to central and southern Florida.

