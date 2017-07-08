501.5
New Jersey man charged in girlfriend’s dismemberment slaying

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017
HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the boyfriend of a New Jersey night club manager whose dismembered remains were found in a New York City waterway is charged with her murder.

Bergen County prosecutors say Raphael Lolos also faces counts of desecrating human remains, hindering apprehension, stalking and credit card fraud in the death of Jennifer Londono. She was identified through a Sanskrit-language tattoo just below her hip.

The 31-year-old Edgewater woman’s partial remains were found June 27 in the Red Hook Channel in Brooklyn.

Authorities say Lolos killed and dismembered Londono in New Jersey. Authorities say the 40-year-old Bergenfield man used her credit cards until he was arrested Thursday in Linden.

Authorities say Lolos suffered a “medical episode” after his arrest and remains hospitalized.

It wasn’t known Saturday if he’s retained an attorney.

