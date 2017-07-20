501.5
Netflix makes Hall H debut with big budget Will Smith pic

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 7:24 pm 07/20/2017 07:24pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Netflix has unveiled a new trailer and clip from the gritty fantasy Los Angeles pic “Bright ” starring Will Smith. The streaming service showed the footage at Thursday at Comic-Con in its Hall H debut.

“Bright” imagines a world where fairies and orcs live among humans. Director David Ayer, who directed Smith in “Suicide Squad,” goes back to his “End of Watch” roots for the film which follows a Los Angeles police officer played by Smith and his new partner who is an orc played by Joel Edgerton.

Smith is the latest A-list movie star to be in a big budget Netflix pic. The film cost $90 million to produce and will make its debut on Netflix on Dec. 22.

