Nebraska liquor sales increase in towns near reservation

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 11:26 am 07/28/2017 11:26am
WHITECLAY, Neb. (AP) — Liquor outlets in Nebraska communities near a South Dakota Native American reservation where alcohol is banned have seen sales boom since beer stores at a tiny nearby village closed.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission requested data from distributors after ordering an end to beer sales in the community of Whiteclay in April. The figures show that overall beer sales in northwestern Nebraska counties have declined despite specific towns more than tripling their sales between April and June.

Whiteclay was a watering hole for more than a century for people from the Pine Ride Indian Reservation. Supporters of closing the Whiteclay stores say nearby communities with larger populations and the ability to pass local liquor ordinances can better police alcohol sales.

