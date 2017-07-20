NC governor on Trump drilling plan: ‘Not off our coast’

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Under pressure from President Donald Trump, North Carolina’s governor has announced his opposition to drilling for natural gas and oil off the Atlantic coast.

Roy Cooper says the threat of accidents isn’t worth the risk of harming the state’s beaches and tourism economy.

Cooper faced a Friday deadline for comment on the Trump administration’s request for companies to perform offshore seismic testing.

He says “There is a threat looming over this coastline that we love and the prosperity it brings, and that’s the threat of offshore drilling.”

Cooper says he can sum up the state’s position in four words: ‘not off our coast.'”

State Republican leaders are in favor of offshore drilling and have passed laws to collect royalties from oil and gas below the ocean floor.

