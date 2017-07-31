National Women’s Soccer League

501.5
By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 7:07 pm 07/31/2017 07:07pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 8 3 4 28 20 14
North Carolina 9 5 0 27 20 13
Portland 7 4 4 25 19 13
Seattle 6 3 6 24 30 22
Sky Blue FC 7 7 2 23 28 28
Houston 6 7 2 20 16 23
Orlando 5 6 4 19 24 23
Boston 3 7 5 14 10 16
Kansas City 3 7 4 13 14 22
Washington 3 8 3 12 17 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, Aug. 4

Kansas City at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Houston at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

