National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|8
|3
|4
|28
|20
|14
|North Carolina
|9
|5
|0
|27
|20
|13
|Portland
|7
|4
|4
|25
|19
|13
|Seattle
|6
|3
|6
|24
|30
|22
|Sky Blue FC
|7
|7
|2
|23
|28
|28
|Houston
|6
|7
|2
|20
|16
|23
|Orlando
|5
|6
|4
|19
|24
|23
|Boston
|3
|7
|5
|14
|10
|16
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|4
|13
|14
|22
|Washington
|3
|8
|3
|12
|17
|24
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Chicago 2, Orlando 1
North Carolina at Kansas City, weather delay
Houston 1, Boston 0
Seattle 5, Sky Blue FC 4
Portland 2, Washington 1
Kansas City at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
