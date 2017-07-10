National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 9 4 0 27 20 12 Chicago 7 3 3 24 16 11 Sky Blue FC 7 6 1 22 22 21 Seattle 5 3 5 20 24 17 Portland 5 4 4 19 16 12 Orlando 4 5 4 16 19 20 Houston 4 7 2 14 13 22 Kansas City 3 6 4 13 13 18 Boston 3 6 4 13 9 14 Washington 3 6 3 12 15 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Chicago 0, Boston 0

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 2, Washington 2, tie

Sky Blue FC 3, Kansas City 2

North Carolina 2, Seattle 0

Portland 1, Houston 1, tie

Saturday, July 15

Nort Carolina at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

