National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 11:35 pm 07/08/2017 11:35pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 9 4 0 27 20 12
Chicago 7 3 3 24 16 11
Sky Blue FC 7 6 1 22 22 21
Seattle 5 3 5 20 24 17
Portland 5 4 3 18 15 11
Orlando 4 5 4 16 19 20
Houston 4 7 1 13 12 21
Kansas City 3 6 4 13 13 18
Boston 3 6 4 13 9 14
Washington 3 6 3 12 15 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday’s Game

Chicago 0, Boston 0

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 2, Washington 2, tie

Sky Blue FC 3, Kansas City 2

North Carolina 2, Seattle 0

Portland at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Nort Carolina at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

