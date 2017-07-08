National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|9
|4
|0
|27
|20
|12
|Chicago
|7
|3
|3
|24
|16
|11
|Sky Blue FC
|7
|6
|1
|22
|22
|21
|Seattle
|5
|3
|5
|20
|24
|17
|Portland
|5
|4
|3
|18
|15
|11
|Orlando
|4
|5
|4
|16
|19
|20
|Houston
|4
|7
|1
|13
|12
|21
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|4
|13
|13
|18
|Boston
|3
|6
|4
|13
|9
|14
|Washington
|3
|6
|3
|12
|15
|20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Chicago 0, Boston 0
Orlando 2, Washington 2, tie
Sky Blue FC 3, Kansas City 2
North Carolina 2, Seattle 0
Portland at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Nort Carolina at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
