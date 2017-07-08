501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Nanny accused of burning,…

Nanny accused of burning, beating kids accepts plea deal

By The Associated Press July 8, 2017 11:27 am 07/08/2017 11:27am
Share

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut nanny accused of burning a 3-year-old’s hand and leg on a hot stove, lifting her up by her hair and trapping her inside a toy chest has accepted a plea deal.

The News-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2sRu6gi ) Lidia Quilligana pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault, which was reduced from first-degree assault in exchange for pleading guilty to 24 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Quilligana pleaded guilty to some charges under the Alford doctrine, meaning she doesn’t agree with all the evidence but acknowledges there’s enough for a conviction.

She will be sentenced Aug. 22.

Police say Quilligana was arrested in 2015 after she was caught on video abusing the 3-year-old and her 1-year-old twin siblings. Prosecutors say she also ripped hair out of the children’s heads.

___

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?