N Carolina governor to visit site of utility damage on coast

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 6:54 am 07/31/2017 06:54am
RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper plans to visit the bridge where three transmission cables were damaged, causing the evacuation of tourists from two islands on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

A news release from the governor’s office says Cooper will visit the Bonner Bridge on Monday. It spans the Oregon Inlet. Three cables were damaged Thursday by a construction company building a new bridge parallel to the current one.

After the stop, Cooper will visit businesses in Rodanthe, south of the bridge on Hatteras Island.

The loss of all power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands caused authorities to order tourists to evacuate. It’s not known when they’ll be able to return.

Electric cooperatives are using generators on the two islands after PCL Construction accidentally drove a steel casing into the underground transmission cable.

