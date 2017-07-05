501

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Murder charge filed in…

Murder charge filed in gun fight involving sanitation worker

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 9:16 am 07/05/2017 09:16am
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say they’ve charged a suspect with murder after an unarmed man was fatally shot while trying to intervene in a dispute involving relatives and two on-duty city sanitation workers.

Al.com reports that 42-year-old Larry Duncan was killed by gunfire Sunday morning in Birmingham.

Police said shots were fired between one of the sanitation workers and 23-year-old Ryan Johnson, who was wounded.

Police say Johnson has been charged with murder in connection with Duncan’s death. Jail records don’t list an attorney for Johnson.

Police have been investigating what prompted the dispute — and why it ended so violently.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said it’s not clear why an on-duty city employee had a handgun on the job.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Murder charge filed in…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News