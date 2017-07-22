501.5
MSF says opening clinic is first step to new trauma hospital

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 5:10 am 07/22/2017 05:10am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Geneva-based international health organization Medicins Sans Frontieres — also known as Doctors Without Borders — says it has opened an outpatient clinic in the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan.

The announcement comes nearly two years after U.S. airstrikes devastated a trauma hospital the group operated in Kunduz, killing 42 people, including 14 MSF staff.

Silvia Dallatomasina, head of MSF programs in Afghanistan, tells The Associated Press that Saturday’s opening of the clinic is the first step to re-opening a trauma hospital in Kunduz.

Dallatomasina says MSF has held more than 100 meetings with U.S. officials, the Afghan government and the various sides in the protracted conflict looking for an agreement that will guarantee their safety and the safety of their patients when the re-open.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

