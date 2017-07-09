501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Mourners remember UPS drivers…

Mourners remember UPS drivers killed in workplace shooting

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 9:49 pm 07/09/2017 09:49pm
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three San Francisco UPS drivers who were killed by a co-worker last month were remembered Sunday for their kindness and dedication to their jobs.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2uZMyzZ) about 300 people attended the memorial at City Hall for Wayne Chan, Mike Lefiti and Benson Louie.

On June 14, UPS driver Jimmy Lam fatally shot the men and wounded two other co-workers during a meeting before the day’s deliveries. He then killed himself in front of police.

Retired UPS employee Michael Campino said Chan and Louie were always willing to help him translate when he dealt with Chinese-speaking customers. Lefiti was remembered for his gregarious personality.

The drivers’ union, which organized the memorial, said few drivers have returned to the building in Potrero Hill after witnessing the fatal shootings.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?