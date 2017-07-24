501.5
Motorcade to escort remains of Marine killed in plane crash

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 7:59 am 07/24/2017 07:59am
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A motorcade of veterans and motorcycle clubs will escort the remains of a Marine killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi home to New Jersey.

The coffin bearing the body of 20-year-old Cpl. Dan Baldassare will arrive Monday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. It will be taken to a funeral home in Freehold, New Jersey, and his funeral will take place on Tuesday at the Colts Neck High School football field.

Baldassare was among 15 Marines and a Navy sailor who died when the military transport plane slammed into soybean fields in the Mississippi Delta on July 10.

He was stationed at the Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York.

