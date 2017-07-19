501.5
Mother charged with murder after baby found dead in hot car

July 19, 2017
ATLANTA (AP) — Police near Atlanta have charged a mother with felony murder after they say she left her 1-year-old daughter in a hot car while she got her hair done at a salon.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler also faces charges of child cruelty and concealing the death of Skylar Fowler on June 15.

DeKalb County police say the girl was found dead inside a parking deck at Emory University Hospital.

Arrest warrants state Fowler left the air conditioner in the car running while she was in a salon in the Tucker area. When she returned, the car had shut off. Police say she drove to Emory and called 911. When emergency crews arrived, the girl was already dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Fowler has a lawyer.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

