Moore, Augustus power Lynx; Murcury’s Griner injures leg

PHOENIX (AP) — Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus each scored 19 points and the Minnesota Lynx built a big-first half lead and coasted to an 88-71 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night.

Phoenix star Brittney Griner sustained a leg injury early in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the court.

Minnesota (14-2) has won nine straight against Phoenix dating to 2015, including a three-game sweep in last season’s playoffs.

Sylvia Fowles added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Lynx. They shot 52 percent and held Phoenix (11-7) to 36 percent.

Griner led the Mercury with 15 points, and Diana Taurasi had 14.

Renee Montgomery hit a jumper with 5:50 left in the first to give Minnesota a 9-8 lead and the Lynx led the rest of the way. Augustus’ jumper at the buzzer made it 23-13 after one, a lead that Minnesota pushed to 17 at the half.

Phoenix had won four straight.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.