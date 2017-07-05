501.5

National News

Montana dam blocked again over threat to endangered fish

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 3:50 pm 07/05/2017 03:50pm
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has once again blocked a proposed $59 million irrigation dam because of the potential threat to an ancient fish species in Montana’s Yellowstone River.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris says in his order Wednesday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ new analysis of the proposed dam and fish bypass likely violated federal environmental laws.

Morris lifted a previous injunction in April, but reinstated it after two wildlife and conservation groups filed new allegations that the project would likely harm the 125 wild pallid sturgeon in the river.

The Corps proposed the concrete dam and separate fish channel to help the fish reach spawning grounds that are now blocked by a wood-and-rock irrigation dam.

The conservation groups say there is no proof that the fish would use the bypass.

