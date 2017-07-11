Monday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season.

The larger-than-life New York Yankees slugger beat Minnesota’s Miguel Sosa 11-10 with two minutes to spare in the final, reaching 513 feet and displaying remarkable power to all fields.

Judge, 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, sprayed balls of the glass behind left field that supports the Marlins Park retractable roof, hit one over the Red Grooms home run sculpture in left-center, over the batter’s eye in straightaway center and, unusually for a derby, to the opposite field, too. He also hit the roof near a light bank in left, 160 feet above the field. That drive didn’t count.

BOXING

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An independent review of the scoring in Manny Pacquiao’s contentious WBO welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn has confirmed the outcome in favor of the Australian former schoolteacher.

A Philippines government department asked the WBO to review the refereeing and the judging of the so-called “Battle of Brisbane” in Australia on July 2 after Horn, fighting for his first world title, won a unanimous points decision against Pacquiao, an 11-time world champion.

In a statement, the WBO said three of the five independent judges who reviewed the bout awarded it to Horn, one awarded it to Pacquiao and one scored a draw.

WBO President Francisco Valcarcel asked the judges, who came from different countries and remained anonymous, to assign their own scores to rounds, saying the results would be tabulated to ascertain which rounds each fighter won using an average scale based on 100, 80 and 60 percent.

Based on the analysis, the WBO said Pacquiao won the 3rd, 8th and 9th round by 100 percent, the 5th round by 80 percent and the 11th by 60 percent. Horn was given the 1st, 6th and 12th rounds by 100 percent, the 2nd, 4th and 7th by 80 percent and the 10th by 60 percent.

BASKETBALL

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have signed guard Vince Carter.

Carter, who entered the league with the Toronto Raptors in 1998, is joining his seventh team. He played the last three seasons in Memphis, where he averaged 8 points and 1.8 assists per game last season.

The 40-year-old Carter ranks 27th all-time in points scored (24,555), fifth in 3-pointers (2,049) and 13th in games played (1,347).

Carter set records for a player 40 and over last season, passing Michael Jordan as the oldest to score 20 points off the bench at 39 years and 287 days against Denver on Nov. 8, only to surpass the mark six days later with 20 points at Utah.

GYMNASTICS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls plans to plead guilty to unrelated charges of possession of child pornography.

A court document shows that Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State, especially in treating gymnasts in the region. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area. They say he molested them with ungloved hands during treatments for various injuries.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.

OLYMPICS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The president of France spoke of a world needing Olympic values. The mayor of Los Angeles said his home could again be the “ideal Olympic city.”

Emmanuel Macron and Eric Garcetti offered a vision at the Olympic Museum of why Paris and LA should host the Summer Games. Both want it in 2024, one will have to accept 2028.

In separate visits two hours apart, Macron and Garcetti each shared a stage — and later a hug — with IOC President Thomas Bach.

On Tuesday, Bach’s hope that both candidates will win one of two Olympic hosting rights on offer should be fulfilled.

