501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Mississippi trapper recovering after…

Mississippi trapper recovering after mauling by alligator

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 10:09 am 07/12/2017 10:09am
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A trapper mauled by an alligator in Mississippi is recovering from surgery.

The Clarion-Ledger reported Tuesday the 12-foot-long (4-meter-long) reptile injured licensed alligator trapper Craig Breland on June 25. Officials say he was responding after a vehicle struck and injured the alligator on a Hancock County highway.

State alligator program coordinator Ricky Flynt says Breland was treated and released before recently undergoing tissue removal surgery.

Flynt says authorities contacted Breland, who suffered serious injuries to his chest, shoulder and arm after the gator grabbed and shook him. Breland was able to roll away when the animal released him.

___

Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?