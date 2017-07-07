501.5
Mississippi man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Kansas

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 6:52 pm 07/07/2017 06:52pm
PRATT, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of killing and wounding people in Mississippi, New Mexico and Kansas in February has pleaded guilty to charges arising from the Kansas case.

Alex Bridges Deaton, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, pleaded guilty Friday to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery stemming from the shooting of a convenience store clerk in Pratt in March. Two other charges were dropped. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Deaton is charged in Rankin County, Mississippi, with first-degree murder, auto theft, and drive-by shooting. He’s accused of strangling his girlfriend, stealing her car, and shooting a jogger in February.

He’s also suspected in the killing of a woman cleaning a church in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

He also allegedly carjacked a couple in New Mexico before fleeing to Kansas and shooting the clerk.

