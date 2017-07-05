Mississippi demands $6.4M back from electric car maker’s CEO

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s state auditor says the leader of a troubled electric car maker should repay state and local aid the company received.

Auditor Stacey Pickering said Wednesday that he is demanding $6.36 million from Charles Wang, the CEO of GreenTech Automotive. That’s $4.9 million that the state and Tunica County contributed, plus what Pickering says are penalties, interest and recovery costs.

GreenTech promised to invest $60 million and create 350 jobs in Robinsonville.

Peter Huddleston, an official with GreenTech’s parent company, confirms the company received the letter. He declined immediate comment.

Previously, GreenTech raised money from Chinese people who can obtain U.S. residency by investing $500,000.

A 2015 report found a federal official broke ethics rules when he aided GreenTech’s visas. Among former insiders is Terry McAuliffe, now Virginia’s governor.