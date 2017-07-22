501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Minneapolis shooting brings unwelcome…

Minneapolis shooting brings unwelcome attention to Somalis

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 1:33 am 07/22/2017 01:33am
Share
In this May 2016 image provided by the City of Minneapolis, police officer Mohamed Noor poses for a photo at a community event welcoming him to the Minneapolis police force. Noor, a Somali-American, has been identified by his attorney as the officer who fatally shot Justine Damond, of Australia, late Saturday, July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault. (City of Minneapolis via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An unarmed Australian woman’s fatal shooting by a Minneapolis police officer who is a Somali-American has turned an unwelcome spotlight on the city’s Somali community.

Negative comments have included former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann’s recent statement that Officer Mohamed Noor was an “affirmative-action hire by the hijab-wearing mayor of Minneapolis.” She was making an apparent reference to the fact that Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges has worn a head scarf when meeting with leaders of the city’s Somali-American community.

Bachmann also suggested Noor may have shot Justine Damond for “cultural” reasons.

Police Chief Janee (juh-NAY’) Harteau (har-TOH’), who resigned Friday, said Noor’s race and ethnicity had nothing to do with the July 15 killing of the 40-year-old Damond, who was shot after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?