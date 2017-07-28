501.5
Mid-Michigan officials seize 26 dogs in fighting probe

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 3:53 pm 07/28/2017 03:53pm
MASON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an investigation into dogfighting in mid-Michigan spans two counties and has led to at least 26 dogs being seized.

The Lansing State Journal reports Eaton County Special Response Team and Eaton County Animal Control executed search warrants at four locations Thursday in Eaton and Ingham counties. Investigators also seized “several items to help support” the investigation.

Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon says 16 dogs were taken in by Ingham County Animal Control and 10 dogs were taken in by Eaton County Animal Control on Thursday.

He says animal control officers were investigating animal cruelty complaints when they “saw evidence of dogfighting back in March or April.”

No one has been charged yet, but Dinon says he expects the investigation will yield dogfighting or animal cruelty charges.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

