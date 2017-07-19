501.5
Michigan officer fatally shoots suspect during altercation

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 6:07 pm 07/19/2017 06:07pm
SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Police in eastern Michigan say an officer fatally shot a man during an altercation following a traffic stop, and that a second officer was shot in the arm during the incident.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says the man was pulled over Wednesday on suspicion of drunken driving. Pussehl says officers were trying to adjust the man’s handcuffs when he attacked at least one of them. One officer then opened fire.

Pussehl says it’s unclear who shot the officer or whether the man had a gun. He says the shot officer is expected to recover.

The names of the man and officers haven’t been released.

Pussehl says Michigan State Police has taken over the investigation. The agency didn’t immediately return phone messages seeking details on the case Wednesday evening.

