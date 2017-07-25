Miami police chase ends with shooting, 3 hurt in crash

MIAMI (AP) — A police chase in Florida ended in gunfire between the driver and an officer.

No one was injured in the shooting on Monday in Miami. But Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Jennifer Capote said in a news release that a woman and two children were injured when the Honda Accord struck their vehicle during the police chase.

The chase began after officers tried to stop the Accord because it was being driven erratically. The incident report says the driver wouldn’t stop. When officers approached the crash scene, someone in the Accord fled and opened fire on police. The officer fired back. No one was hit in the shooting.

The woman and boys, ages 9 and 10, were listed in good condition at a hospital.

The investigation continues.

