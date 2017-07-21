501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » McGregor meets community service…

McGregor meets community service for Vegas pre-bout fracas

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 3:00 pm 07/21/2017 03:00pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC star Conor McGregor has completed the 25 hours of community service imposed by Nevada officials following a profanity-laced, bottle-throwing fracas with a rival during a pre-fight news conference last year in Las Vegas.

A document obtained by The Associated Press shows McGregor talked with children and teenagers in Dublin about “physical and verbal bullying.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission disciplined McGregor and Nate Diaz after the men and members of their groups yelled at each other and eventually hurled water bottles at an Aug. 17 press conference.

It is unknown whether McGregor will be disciplined again. He and Floyd Mayweather Jr. exchanged racially insensitive and homophobic remarks during events held this month promoting their upcoming fight. The commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding any potential disciplinary action against McGregor and Mayweather.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?