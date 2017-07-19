501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Massachusetts legislature backs deal…

Massachusetts legislature backs deal on recreational pot law

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 4:30 pm 07/19/2017 04:30pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have signed off on a compromise bill that makes changes in the voter-approved recreational marijuana law.

The House voted 136-11 Wednesday to accept the recommendations of a six-member conference committee that worked to resolve differences between the two chambers on issues including taxes and local control over pot shops.

The Senate followed moments later, approving the bill without debate.

Legislative leaders said they were confident the bill could stand up to any constitutional challenges that may arise.

The bill calls for a combined maximum tax rate of 20 percent on recreational marijuana, a middle ground between a House proposal to tax pot at 28 percent and the Senate’s preference to keep the tax at the same 12 percent as called for in the ballot question.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?