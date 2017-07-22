501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Massachusetts boy, 5, who…

Massachusetts boy, 5, who received new heart, dies

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 3:14 pm 07/22/2017 03:14pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A 5-year-old boy whose reaction to learning he’d be receiving a new heart captivated people on social media has died in Massachusetts.

The family of Ari Schultz said on Facebook that the boy, a Red Sox fan, died Friday evening while listening to the Boston baseball team.

The post didn’t reveal the cause of death.

Schultz was born with a heart syndrome that was discovered when his mother was pregnant with him. He had about 20 surgeries and waited more than 200 days to receive a heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital in March.

Schultz’s parents had posted a YouTube video of them telling him he is getting a new heart. The video has received more than 450,000 views.

His father says Ari arrived home from the hospital in mid-June.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Social Media News Sports Tech News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?