Marvel TV shows 1st episode of ‘The Defenders’ at Comic-Con

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 10:40 pm 07/21/2017 10:40pm
Sigourney Weaver attends the "Marvel's The Defenders" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 21, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The head of Marvel Television surprised fans at Comic-Con Friday by showing the entire first episode of the new Netflix series “The Defenders.”

The show that unites superheroes Jessica Jones, Luka Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist premieres next month. Sigourney Weaver plays the villain.

Weaver and the rest of the cast, including Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Charlie Cox and Finn Jones, appeared during the presentation inside the San Diego Convention Center’s largest exhibit hall.

Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb got a surprise himself: He received the Comic-Con Inkpot Award just as he was beginning the presentation. Comic-Con’s programming director Eddie Ibrahim choked up as he presented Loeb with the award, saying his work in comics and television inspired his career path. The award recognizes achievements in sci-fi, fantasy and comics.

