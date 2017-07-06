501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Markets Right Now: US…

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower.

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 9:40 am 07/06/2017 09:40am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Retailers and technology stocks are leading U.S. indexes lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Phone companies and real estate stocks were also down early Thursday. L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, slumped 9 percent after reporting weak sales for June.

Bank stocks bucked the downward trend and rose.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,422. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 69 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,408.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,110.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.37 percent.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Markets Right Now: US…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News