Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in midday trading

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 11:55 am 07/20/2017 11:55am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in midday trading, a day after closing at record highs.

Health care companies are gaining Thursday, but industrial companies are lower.

Sears jumped 15 percent after reaching a deal to sell appliances on Amazon.com.

Investors are focused on second-quarter results from large companies like American Express and Philip Morris. They’re also relieved that the European Central Bank didn’t announce any policy changes.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped less than 1 point to 2,473.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,594. The Nasdaq composite edged up 1 point to 6,386.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.24 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes are inching further into record territory early Thursday, led by more gains in health care and technology companies.

It was a busy morning for company earnings reports Thursday. United Rentals rose 4 percent after reporting results that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Several companies were up after being included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. MGM Resorts rose 2.4 percent.

Investors were also relieved that the European Central Bank didn’t announce any policy changes.

The S&P 500 index was up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,475.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 21,641. The Nasdaq composite gained 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,391.

