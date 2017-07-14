Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher honored as ‘Legends’ by Disney

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mark Hamill said Friday he can’t believe that he has been bestowed one of Disney’s highest honors and Carrie Fisher wasn’t there to see it.

Hamill and Fisher were named “Disney Legends” during a ceremony Friday at the company’s biannual fan convention, the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. He said Fisher would have making him laugh at the event and treating it with some irreverence.

The 65-year-old actor says Fisher would likely have been showing him the middle finger, just out of sight of the cameras. It was one of her favorite gestures, he said.

“I really wish she were here,” Hamill said. “But, she would also want us to be having a good time and not be sad.”

Fisher died unexpectedly in December.

The “Star Wars” star says even on Friday morning, he hadn’t wrapped his head around receiving the honor, which was also bestowed on Friday to Oprah Winfrey and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee.

Hamill, 65, reprises his role as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which will be released December. Disney is expected to reveal new details about the film during a D23 panel on Saturday.

Fisher also appears in the film, and completed her work on it before her unexpected death.

Hamill said he has seen only bits of “The Last Jedi” while doing some additional voice recordings for the film, and those were in black-and-white. “It looks wonderful in black-and-white,” he said.

