Man’s appeal in wife’s cyanide poisoning: Case lacks proof

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 11:29 am 07/13/2017 11:29am
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2014 file photo, Dr. Robert Ferrante, center, is escorted by Allegheny County Sheriffs deputies to court during jury selection for his trial on homicide charges in the 2013 killing of his neurologist wife, Dr. Autumn Klein, with cyanide in Pittsburgh. Ferrante's attorney filed an appeal on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in Superior Court on Ferrante's 2014 first-degree murder conviction in the case. The attorney argues there wasn't enough evidence to convict Ferrante, and contests the reliability of lab results that concluded Klein was poisoned. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, FILE)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A new filing spells out reasons a former University of Pittsburgh medical researcher wants a new trial in the cyanide poisoning of his wife.

The Superior Court appeal filed Wednesday on behalf of 68-year-old Robert Ferrante was first reported Thursday by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which objected when the initial appeal was filed under seal in February.

Ferrante was convicted of first-degree murder in November 2014 in the death of Dr. Autumn Klein.

Prosecutors say Ferrante killed his 41-year-old wife in 2013 by lacing her energy drink with cyanide.

Ferrante’s attorney contests the reliability of lab results that concluded Klein was poisoned. The defense also argues 89 search warrants were overly broad and the case lacked enough evidence to convict Ferrante.

The district attorney’s office says the claims “have no merit.”

