Mandel backs ‘pizzagate’ promoter, dings anti-hate group

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 1:24 pm 07/21/2017 01:24pm
FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2012, file photo, Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel, the Republican nominee challenging the re-election bid of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks before a campaign rally for U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., vice presidential running mate of former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney, at the Gradall Industries Inc. plant in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Mandel, seeking an election rematch against Brown in 2018, sided on social media Thursday, July 20, 2017, with right-wing personality Mike Cernovich, retweeting a post that accuses the Anti-Defamation League of "inciting terrorism." (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel (man-DEHL’) has sided on social media with the right-wing personality behind the online conspiracy theory dubbed “pizzagate.”

Mandel, seeking an election rematch against Democrat Sherrod Brown, retweeted a post Thursday by Mike Cernovich that accused the Anti-Defamation League of “inciting terrorism.”

The anti-hate league’s new report identified Cernovich as part of the “alt-lite” movement. The group says such activists reject overtly white supremacist ideology but embrace misogyny and xenophobia.

Mandel backed Cernovich and tweeted the league had become “a partisan witch-hunt group targeting people for political beliefs.” On Friday, Mandel characterized the report as a “hit list.”

The league says it is calling out people who engage in anti-Semitism and bigotry regardless of their background or party.

“Pizzagate” is an unfounded conspiracy theory that claims Democrats harbor child sex slaves at a pizza restaurant.

