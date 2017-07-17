Man who pushed stranger in path of train acquitted of murder

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with killing a stranger by pushing him into the path of a New York City subway train has been acquitted of murder.

A Manhattan jury issued the verdict Monday at the trial of Naeem Davis, who said he had acted in self-defense.

He said Ki-Suck Han was the drunken instigator of the deadly altercation on a train platform near Times Square in December 2012.

Davis said that after they bumped into each other, Han followed him down the platform, berated him with obscenities, grabbed his shoulder and hurled death threats.

Prosecutors brought a murder charge against Davis, arguing he had shown a “depraved indifference” to Han’s life.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2tjSJTe ) reports that the jury forewoman hugged Davis as he left the courtroom.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.