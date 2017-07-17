501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Man who pushed stranger…

Man who pushed stranger in path of train acquitted of murder

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 2:59 pm 07/17/2017 02:59pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with killing a stranger by pushing him into the path of a New York City subway train has been acquitted of murder.

A Manhattan jury issued the verdict Monday at the trial of Naeem Davis, who said he had acted in self-defense.

He said Ki-Suck Han was the drunken instigator of the deadly altercation on a train platform near Times Square in December 2012.

Davis said that after they bumped into each other, Han followed him down the platform, berated him with obscenities, grabbed his shoulder and hurled death threats.

Prosecutors brought a murder charge against Davis, arguing he had shown a “depraved indifference” to Han’s life.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2tjSJTe ) reports that the jury forewoman hugged Davis as he left the courtroom.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?