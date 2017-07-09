501.5
Man who died in Texas skydiving accident was voice actor

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) — An experienced skydiver who was also a longtime voiceover actor has died after a midair collision during a jump at a Southeast Texas skydiving center.

The Houston-area center, Skydive Spaceland, says in a statement that two seasoned skydivers deployed parachutes normally during a planned group jump on Saturday, but that they later collided and fell to the ground, killing one and injuring the other.

The man who died was identified by his longtime agent as Randy Schell, who worked as a voiceover actor for more than 25 years. Schell’s voice could be heard on commercials for different television shows, including “Fear the Walking Dead,” and for various companies, including Geico.

His agent, Jenny Bosby, on Sunday described Schell as a “generous, spirited man” who mentored many in his industry.

