501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Man dies after wife…

Man dies after wife runs over him with box truck

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 9:44 am 07/31/2017 09:44am
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a man who’s accused of beating his wife died after she ran over him with a box truck in Louisiana.

The Advocate reports 27-year-old Aaron Davis died Saturday after his 29-year-old wife struck him with the truck Friday.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says Davis beat his wife after he got into a fight at a gas station Thursday. They returned the next day to get surveillance video of the fight. McKneely says the woman panicked, jumped into a truck and fled.

After the woman drove to police headquarters, Davis, who had followed her, jumped onto the truck’s cab. The woman then drove down the street with Davis clinging. As she approached an officer on the road, Davis fell off the truck and was run over.

Mckneely says it’s unlikely the woman will face criminal charges.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?