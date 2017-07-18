501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Man convicted of killing…

Man convicted of killing SWAT officer gets life sentence

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 12:12 pm 07/18/2017 12:12pm
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting an Ohio SWAT officer during a standoff in Columbus last year has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Forty-five-year-old Lincoln Rutledge was sentenced Tuesday for the April 2016 death of Officer Steven Smith. Authorities say Rutledge shot the 54-year-old officer in the head as police tried to arrest Rutledge on an arson warrant. Smith died two days later.

Rutledge’s attorney argued he suffers mental issues that affected his actions during the standoff.

Jurors recommended the sentence after finding Rutledge guilty last month of aggravated murder and other charges. They could have recommended the death penalty.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for the defense attorney.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?