Man, boy rescued from fiery crash in southern Illinois

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 8:56 pm 07/20/2017 08:56pm
Alton police officer Ryan Parker uses a fire extinguisher to try to slow the flames engulfing a car that crashed Thursday July 20, 2017, in Alton, Ill., as two people are inside. Firefighters were able to pull the driver free, but both occupants were flown to a St. Louis hospital. (John Badman/The Telegraph via AP)

ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A man and a juvenile are hospitalized after being rescued from a car that slammed into a light pole in southern Illinois and burst into flames.

Alton police Capt. Scott Golike says it’s “pretty clear” that speed was a factor in Thursday’s crash.

The Telegraph in Alton reports (http://bit.ly/2uENpcZ ) several people rushed to the aid of the vehicle’s occupants.

Branden Gilliam of Alton was in a nearby restaurant when the wreck happened. The 25-year-old says the passenger-side door was jammed, forcing him to try to get the boy out on the driver’s side, crossing an unconscious man. The child eventually was able to climb through the sunroof of the burning car.

The victims were taken to area hospitals with severe burns before being airlifted to St. Louis for treatment. Their identities and conditions were not immediately available.

